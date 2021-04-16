The daily report continues the upswing.
The rise in cases today is 59 more than the same day last week. The number of new active cases almost doubled the number on Friday last week. One death was reported on Friday last week.
Worse still are vaccination numbers. Where 32,000 were reported administered on Friday last week, 23,000 were reported today.
Arkansas needs to do better. But if the legislature is any guide, too many people think the threat isn’t real and the battle is over.
The governor’s daily quote:
“Vaccination numbers were slightly lower yesterday than previous days this week. We have vaccinated over 900,000 Arkansans with at least one shot. My goal is to have one million shots in arms by next week. Help us meet that goal. The doses are available to meet current demand, so don’t wait, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.”