The daily report continues the upswing.

Advertisement

The rise in cases today is 59 more than the same day last week. The number of new active cases almost doubled the number on Friday last week. One death was reported on Friday last week.

Worse still are vaccination numbers. Where 32,000 were reported administered on Friday last week, 23,000 were reported today.

Advertisement

Arkansas needs to do better. But if the legislature is any guide, too many people think the threat isn’t real and the battle is over.

The governor’s daily quote:

Advertisement