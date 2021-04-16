Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith sent me a message this morning about the “Arkansas Sovereignty” law heading to Governor Hutchinson that declares the state won’t enforce gun laws it believes to be unconstitutional.

The governor has said these laws trouble him. A veto likely would be speedily overridden, however.

Smith, a former state senator, told me this:

This morning I’m going to call Governor Hutchinson and say that if the law preempts local law enforcement cooperating with the Feds on gun crime, then I plan to ask the City Council Tuesday to pass an ordinance defying that law by reinforcing that our police department will not recognize it as anything but a violation of our oath to uphold the constitution and that we will not honor it.

This would bring to pass just what Rep. Ashley Hudson noted as a serious flaw in the gun laws — a “crazy quilt” of enforcement, with some local authorities honoring federal law and others rejecting it.

I hesitate to note this. Because the legislature has a record of prohibiting local control when it suits — on the adoption of local gun ordinances, on LGBT civil rights and others.

But good for Mayor Smith.

Can I get a second from Little Rock, where the last thing we need is looser enforcement of gun law?

Meanwhile, gun safety groups are urging Governor Hutcninson to veto the two bills passed yesterday.