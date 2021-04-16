What’s that? Oh, nothing. Just perusing Sarah Sanders’s fundraising filings. Well would ya looky there?! pic.twitter.com/8bZw3nvWVo — BHR (@BlueHogReport) April 15, 2021

Hat tip to Blue Hog Report for mining Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign finance report and turning up the find that disgraced U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is on her donor list with two in contributions.

Gaetz has reportedly fallen out of favor with Donald Trump, Sanders’ former boss and an honored guest at two fund-raisers she held at Mar a Lago, since his various scandals have broken. Can’t get Trump on the phone, reports say.

But Gaetz and the Huckabee clan go way back. He’s the congressman for part of the Florida panhandle, where Huckabee built a manor, recently sold for more than $9 million. He reportedly threw his weight around in behalf of Huck’s battle to keep the public off beaches like that in front of Huckabee’s manse. Huckabee threw a fund-raiser for Gaetz.

There are undoubtedly more famous and infamous names on Sanders’ bank deposits. Care to look?

Here’s the link to review $3.9 million worth of contributors to her primary treasury. I note it’s topped with maximum $2,800 contributions from three different PACS from the same Capital Consulting Firm (Rett Hatcher and Ann Clemmer).

She reports another $900,000 in general election contributions. At this point, these likely are people who maxed out on the primary contributions and have done the same for the general election.

At the two links, you must click the “filings” tab to get to the document with all contributors. Out-of-staters dominate the list, but there are Arkies, including Texarkana lawyer John Goodson, on the honor roll of maximum contributors to the general election effort.