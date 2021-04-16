By
Lindsey Millar
On
5:57 pm

On this week’s podcast, Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar talk about the Arkansas legislature’s terrible final days. (Also, I botched the date on the intro. It’s April 16, though it feels like Friday the 13th.)

Lindsey Millar
Lindsey Millar is the editor of the Arkansas Times and the founder of the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network.
