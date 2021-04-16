Home Arkansas Blog The End of the Session Is Near (But Not Near Enough) Edition The End of the Session Is Near (But Not Near Enough) Edition By Lindsey Millar On April 16, 20215:57 pm Arkansas Times · The End of The Session Is Near (But Not Near Enough) Edition On this week’s podcast, Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar talk about the Arkansas legislature’s terrible final days. (Also, I botched the date on the intro. It’s April 16, though it feels like Friday the 13th.)Advertisement Subscribe via iTunes or listen on Spotify.