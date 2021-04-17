The Little Rock City Board meeting might be worth watching Tuesday night, with several hot topics.

PANDEMIC: A proposed resolution would extend the coronavirus local disaster emergency, due to end April 28, for four months. The resolution allows the declaration to be terminated before then by a vote of the Board or the mayor’s declaration. With the end of state mandates, cities are free to impose their own rules on masks, for example.

Advertisement

CARAVANNING: This is the ordinance intended to discourage caravanning, drag racing and cutting doughnuts on parking lots. Private businesses would have to post signs for the ordinance to be enforced against unsafe driving on private property. Violations could be punished by fines up to $100.

SALES TAX: An ordinance would call an election July 13 on a one-cent city sales tax to begin Jan. 1. It’s estimated to raise about $53 million a year. The ordinance expresses an “intent” to follow this split of the money over the first 10 years, a subject that has already raised some questions among board members.

Advertisement

Parks and Recreation, Golf and Fitness….…….34%;

Zoo………………………………………………9%;

Advertisement

Public Safety……………………………………12%;

Infrastructure……………………………………12%;

Early Childhood Education………………………8%;

Economic Development………………………….8%;

Advertisement

Information Technology…………………………6%

Affordable Housing…………………………..…4%;

Neighborhood Programs……………….………..2%; and,

General Capital Improvements………….……….5%

The money would go for both capital improvements and operations. It’s big money. For example, 34 percent of $530 million over 10 years equals about $180 million for parks. The Zoo would be in line for almost $48 million.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.