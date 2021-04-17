‘Oh God What Happened Now,’ Mumbles Congressperson After Seeing Massive NRA Donation https://t.co/6F1kBVEwYm via @theonion — Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) April 17, 2021

The Onion is a satirical publication remember. Not fact-based. At least in theory. But sometimes it’s hard to distinguish fact and fiction in the news.

Advertisement

So it was in recent lampoons of madman Tom Cotton and the Arkansas legislature for punishing transgender children. And yesterday, it returned to Arkansas for material, choosing U.S. Rep. French Hill as the poster child for a skewering of gun apologists after the latest mass gun slaughter. The “joke” is that Hill, on imagined receipt of big contributions from NRA and Smith and Wesson, would assume the contributions signaled another gun slaughter.

Funny, in a darkly tragic way.