The passing of a loved one is hardest on those left behind. The Queen is no different.
“…a family forced to gather as a small group to say goodbye to a loved one is a shared experience in the brutality of the coronavirus pandemic”#wtpBLUE #DemVoice1 https://t.co/ldlC2m8dLU
The open line includes the daily coronavirus report and a brief comment on TV news coverage today:
The Brits can put on a funeral. Masked and well-distanced, unlike, say, the Arkansas legislature.
Said the Governor:
There are 221 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We saw an increase of nearly 25,000 vaccines yesterday which continues a good week. We’re on target to reach our 1 millionth shot next week & this is very encouraging. Thanks for understanding how important it is to get a shot.