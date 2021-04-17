By
Max Brantley
On
4:55 pm


The open line includes the daily coronavirus report and a brief comment on TV news coverage today:

The Brits can put on a funeral. Masked and well-distanced, unlike, say, the Arkansas legislature.

Advertisement

Said the Governor:

Advertisement

There are 221 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We saw an increase of nearly 25,000 vaccines yesterday which continues a good week. We’re on target to reach our 1 millionth shot next week & this is very encouraging. Thanks for understanding how important it is to get a shot.

 