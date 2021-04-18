The New York Times examination of COVID-19 vaccination numbers turned up this correlation: Low vaccination rates in counties with big votes for Donald Trump.

To which even a casual observer of the Trumplican Arkansas legislature would only say: Duh.

Arkansas was and is a big supporter of the sociopath. It is also in the bottom 10 states in getting vaccinated. If statistics existed on masks, safety shields and social distancing, I expect we’d do no better. Why? From the Times:

Dr. Lisa Cooper, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, said she was not surprised that conservative-leaning people might be less likely to want a vaccine. “These are people who were fed untruths about how this virus wasn’t real,” Dr. Cooper said. “I think it is carrying through in the vaccination realm, too.”

Let the nuts get the ‘rona, you might say. But that’s not a good thing.

“I just never in a million years ever expected my field of work to become less medical and more political,” said Hailey Bloom, a registered Republican and the public information officer for the health department that covers Natrona County, Wyo., which Mr. Trump won by a wide margin last year. The health department, Ms. Bloom said, set up a clinic in a former Macy’s at the local mall and was prepared to give 1,500 shots a day, four days a week. But it has never been able to fill all the slots, she said; usually, 300 or 400 people show up. Ms. Bloom, like many other county officials, said she feared that reaching herd immunity might not be possible in her community. “It’s terrifying to think that this may never end,” she said. “So much hinges on these vaccinations.”

Get the shots.