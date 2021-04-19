A bill to give rental tenants the ability to leave an unsafe residence without penalty cleared a House committee today.

Advertisement

SB 594 by Sen. Jonathan Dismang says landlords must provide basics — a roof, water, electricity, working heat and air. It has been amended to allow tenants, but not require landlords, to provide smoke and CO2 detectors. If other conditions are not met, a tenant may leave without penalty.

Landlords said they’d agreed to the bill, though one said he was personally “neutral.” Lynn Foster, who leads a nonprofit advocacy group for tenants, said her group has moved from opposed to neutral on the bill because of amendments. “It does not actively harm tenants. It does not limit rights they already have.” She said a change to court procedure on the unlawful detainer process was a good change.

Advertisement

A stronger bill came out of committee but never came to a House vote because of landlord opposition.

Testimony today indicated landlords felt the bill wouldn’t harm their profits and that Arkansas’s status as the worst landlord-tenant state in the country required some action, however limited.

Advertisement

It’s a “start,” said Rep. Spencer Hawks in asking for approval of the bill. A do-pass motion from Rep. Robin Lundstrum, one of the most entrenched landlord opponents of tenant rights, gives an idea of how weak the bill is.

Rep. Nicole Clowney said the bill did not amount to a warrant of habitability and giving tenants only a move-out option when faced with a bad landlord is not enough. “We have a lot of works left to do,” she said, though she said she’d vote for the bill as a step in the right direction.