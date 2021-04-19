Another slow day for increases in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas:
New cases in the last 24 hours: 59
Deaths: 5.
Active cases: A drop of 121.
Hospitalizations: Plus three, to 164.
Here’s the daily vaccination report, up by about 6,000 shots since Sunday:
The daily summary and governor’s comment:
“Today we saw fewer new cases with more testing than this time last week. The increase in vaccine doses was larger this week than last Monday. Our combined efforts are keeping the numbers low, but we will lose momentum if we do not increase our vaccination numbers.”