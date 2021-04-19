The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Michael Wickline reports on another legislative power grab, this one to shift control of state and school employee health insurance from a board mostly appointed to the governor to the state Board of Finance, with four of 10 members appointed by legislative leaders.

Will changing the deck chairs have an appreciable impact on the core problem? The problem was noted by Sen. Larry Teague down around paragraph 18 in Wickline’s article. In expressing caution about the proposal from Senate leader Jimmy Hickey, Teague said:

“I think it is going to take some more money. We’ll see.”

Sure. Health costs, including insurance, keep rising. The state can pay more or it can make employees pay more. Smarter management may pay some benefits on the margins, but the upward trajectory is immutable. And there’s the continuing disconnect between the state employees plan (which covers legislators) and the school employee plan, where some wealthier school districts have sometimes helped employees with the rising costs. Short version: Teachers pay more than legislators for health insurance.

Here’s the current information on the state website for the two plans for active employees.

The disparate bite will continue in the next budget year. The state insurance board recently voted on new premiums.

Under the proposals, active school employees would face a 10% increase in premiums. Retirees under 65 would face a 15% increase while retirees older than 65 would see a 20% increase. Active state employees would see their health insurance premiums increase 5%, while retirees, regardless of age, would have a 10% increase in their premiums. Both plans would reduce the wellness credit for active employees from $50 to $25, but deductibles will not change

The increases won’t clear existing deficits in the plans.

The teacher insurance increase will bite into some recent money appropriated to improve median pay in poorer, mostly rural districts unlikely to be able to assist with insurance costs. Unclear for the moment is general support for all teacher pay in Arkansas.