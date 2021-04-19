The House State Agencies Committee continued the Republican vote suppression assault today.

It endorsed one bill, SB 643, to move up the deadline for applying for an absentee ballot from the day of the election to the Friday before an election.

Barry Haas, a long-time poll worker in Pulaski County, said the legislature should be working to encourage more voting by making voting easier, not harder. He said this was but one of a long list of bills aimed at chipping away at the franchise.

Sponsors, Rep. Jack Ladyman and Sen. Kim Hammer, insisted the bills were not about suppression, but integrity, though they cited no cases of irregularities in Arkansas. But they COULD happen. Republican Rep. Jim Dotson of Bentonville said his county clerk opposed the bill and he said it should be amended to allow requesting an absentee ballot through the day before an election.

The committee also approved SB 644 to allow a legislative committee to investigate election complaints and allow that committee to refer election complaints to the state Board of Election Commissioners, controlled by Republicans. The board could take over conduct of local elections if it deems there’s an “appearance” of an unfair election.

Four Senate vote suppression bills are on the House agenda today.

Some context:

Marc Elias, a lawyer who leads the Democracy Project which is fighting Republican vote suppression laws around the U.S., posted this tweet this morning.

Updated 4/18: States I am monitoring for new voter suppression laws (rank ordered)🗳️

1. Montana

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Arizona

5. Florida

6. Missouri

7. New Hampshire

8. Ohio

9. Michigan

10. Kansas States already sued ⚖️

1. Iowa

2. Georgia — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 18, 2021

Also, closer to home: