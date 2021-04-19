A Senate committee this morning endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature, not just the governor, to call itself into a special session.

This could be done by the call of leaders of the two houses or by petition of two-thirds of members. The purposes of the session would have to be specified, but the session could be extended for other purposes.

This amendment is in keeping with a batch of measures this session to increase the power of the legislature over the executive and judicial branches and local governments as well.

A House committee has endorsed an amendment that says initiated acts or constitutional amendments would require 60 percent of votes for approval, a move aimed at keeping popular proposals off the ballot. This also increases the power of special interests, which can control the legislature at a cheaper price than they can control voters at elections.

The legislature may submit three constitutional amendments. Dozens of other ideas are pending, though guns and religion seem to be at the top of many legislators’ agendas.