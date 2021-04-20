Surprise. A bill to strip cities and counties of the ability to ban guns in their buildings was defeated today in the House Judiciary Committee on a roll call vote.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Carol Dalby declared the bill passed on a voice vote, but a roll call was requested and it fell short of the 11 voted needed, with several members not voting and at least seven members voting no.

Sen. Bob Ballinger contended it was just correcting a “loophole” when the legislature in 2017 expanded the places that people with advanced concealed carry permits could take weapons. It allowed cities and counties to bar guns by posting notices.

Cities remain in support of the law as do police chiefs. Sheriffs had opposed the bill until they received assurances it would not allow concealed weapons in jails. Ballinger contended State Police supported the bill as a “cleanup.”