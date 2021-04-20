At least four teens have attempted suicide after Arkansas bans trans youth from getting healthcare https://t.co/q6WRn5IWpe

Medical experts said this would happen. The Arkansas legislature punished transgender children anyway.

At least four transgender teens at one clinic in Arkansas have reportedly attempted suicide in the two weeks since the state banned gender-affirming health care for transgender minors.

“My families are in a state of panic, asking what state should they move to, saying their child is threatening to kill themselves,” Dr. Michele Hutchison [of the Gender Spectrum Clinic at Arkansas Children’s Hospital] told CTV. “They want to know what they should do next and we don’t have a clear answer for them.”