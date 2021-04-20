The House today voted 69-20 to end government mask mandates in Arkansas.

There is no state mandate currently, but some local governments and schools are continuing to abide by mask requirements.

Rep. Joshua Bryant (R-Rogers) said the legislature should be in charge of mandates and that the loosely enforced state mandate had created confusion. Some people just don’t want to accept infringement on their “liberty,” he said.

Rep. Vivian Flowers (D-Pine Bluff) asked why local control should be taken away, since some places, such as her home, had been harder hit than others. “For uniformity,” he said. This is a favorite argument of the legislature in usurping local control, except when it’s useful to allow variance in local enforcement.

The bill has an emergency clause, which means it will take effect immediately on becoming law, either by the governor’s signature, acceptance without a signature or override of a veto. He reserved a comment on the bill earlier today. Higher education officials apparently mounted a last-minute lobbying blitz against the bill. Rep. Jeff Wardlaw (R-Warren) said they should have spoken during the committee process, but none did.

The bill doesn’t prevent private businesses from requiring masks of their employees and customers; state health facilities; the Department of Corrections, and Youth Services facilities.

A school district, for example, could recommend wearing of masks, but the bill says:

If a state agency or entity, a political subdivision of the state, or a state or local official recommends that an individual in this state use a face mask, face shield, or other face covering, a state agency or entity, a political subdivision of the state, or a state or local official shall provide notice that the recommendation is not mandatory.