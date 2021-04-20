The House Revenue and Taxation Committee today endorsed Sen. Jonathan Dismang’s bill to expand school vouchers in Arkansas with a $2 million program to pay to send 250 students to private schools.

It appeared to get the bare minimum 11 votes needed, with Chair Joe Jett casting the final deciding vote. The ayes included two members who voted no on the defeat of the larger voucher bill in the House, including Jett, and one who voted present.

The money would come from dollar-for-dollar tax credits given to people who contribute to the voucher fund. The vouchers would go to families making less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, an amount higher than the Arkansas median income. No accountability for schools or education outcomes is provided with the bill, only a promise that students receiving the money will have to take a standardized test and their scores compiled.

The voucher program adds to the existing Succeed Scholarship program, a similar private school voucher program for students with learning disabilities, foster children and military families. More than 470 children receive that money this year, up to $7,000 (the state school funding amount) per student.

A similar bill, with $4 million in spending barely cleared the House Education Committee and was defeated in the House, 44-52. Dismang proposed a scaled-down version and called it a tax credit and scholarship bill to avoid the unfriendly Senate Education Committee. He took it out of a Senate tax committee and won approval in the Senate.

Committee Chair Joe Jett announced at the outset of today’s hearing that there’d be a roll call vote, which displeased Dismang who said the person asking for the roll call should be identified. Jett said he was the chair and there would be a roll call.

The arguments were familiar. Dismang just wants to give parents a choice. Public school advocates say the money will be unaccountable, will come out of public school funding and is sure to grow.

(Indeed, the state Education Department budget this year calls for a 10 percent increase in the existing Succeed voucher program in a year when regular public schools got a 2.3 percent increase.)

Rep. Jim Wooten questioned the assertion that the bill doesn’t affect school revenue. It does. It allows contributors to the vouchers to designate money only for private school funding. Tax money normally goes to support all state services, about half for schools.

Dismang and other proponents emphasized the impact was negligible in terms of affecting public schools. Education Secretary Johnny Key again added his voice of support. At the encouragement of Rep. Robin Lundstrum, he defended the bill additionally on the ground that public money supports scholarships to private colleges, mostly from the Arkansas Lottery. Wooten pressed Key on the cost of implementing the program and challenged Key on comparing higher education and lower education. Public schools must take all comers, Wooten noted. Wooten also pressed an advocate for vouchers for an organization established by billionaires including Jim Walton about studies that have shown negative effects of vouchers in Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio and Washington.

Opponents had been heard before. Mike Hernandez of the Association of Educational Administrators noted the absence of state oversight of how its money will be spent, such as it has on public schools.

Dale Query of the Rural Education Association asked whether the 80 to 90 percent state funding support would be enough to help a poor student pay for a private school education, a cost as high as $17,000 in some private schools.

Other criticism: No protection for disabled children from discrimination. Vouchers will encourage discrimination (one speaker from Marvell talked of the segregation academies that still take whites from majority-black public schools) because it makes no requirement of private schools to comply with civil rights and disability rights laws. Why choose 100 percent tax credit for contributions to private schools and not other worthy efforts, from cancer research on down. None of the same course requirements for private schools.

Republican Rep. David Tollett, the Barton school superintendent, said the program will be an athletic recruiting tool for private schools. There’s no state audit and no private school grade system, he said. “We grind public schools into the ground” with regulation, Tollett said. And there are no requirements for private schools.

Carol Fleming, a Little Rock speech pathologist who leads the Arkansas Education Association, focused on the constitutional duty of legislators to support a free public education system. Money for private schools won’t assure qualified teachers or the special services public schools must provide. Public funds should not be diverted to a small group.

An angry Dismang closed in part by responding to Tollett for suggesting administrators might know better. “They don’t and we don’t. The parents do,” he said. (My opinion: At least some of them do not. Spend a day listening to testimony in domestic cases now and then.)