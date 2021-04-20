After 10 hours of deliberation, a jury Minneapolis police officer found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and his death set off national reverberations. The officer had agreed to plead guilty to a third-degree murder charge, then-Attorney General William Barr rejected the deal. He faced second- and third-degree murder charges and a second-degree manslaughter charge. The most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

The defense offered a variety of reasons to explain Floyd’s death including drug use and a heart condition.

The results were read shortly after 4 p.m. and the jurors all responded affirmatively to a poll of whether the verdicts were those read.

Now comes the reaction.

Appeals will follow as well as proceedings on sentencing. Sentencing is set eight weeks from now.

The judge revoked Chauvin’s bail and ordered him into custody.