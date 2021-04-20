In what we hope are the final days of the legislative session, new bills continue to pour in including one that might be the workout of the Game and Fish Commission’s desire for an increase in hunting and fishing license fees to provide revenue for accumulating maintenance needs of fish and wildlife areas.

SB 697 by Sen. Ron Caldwell (R-Wynne) has a full roster of proposed changes in license fees, unchanged for decades.

Advertisement

The key numbers: The basic resident hunting and fishing licenses would rise from $10.50 (dating back to 1997) to $15. The talk of increases began at a higher level.

More here.

Advertisement

The bill is on a Senate committee agenda this morning, but it wasn’t discussed.