The House got a second crack at a school voucher bill — $2 million worth to start versus $4 million in a bill defeated earlier — and it voted 52-40 to approve the bill, which now goes to the governor, who supports it.

Advertisement

The arguments were familiar and, again, disingenuous in the case of supporters.

Of course, the voucher program will grow. The existing voucher program for students with learning problems has grown exponentially, 10 percent this year alone (against a 2.3 percent budget increase for public schools.) There is no accountability for private schools, apart from membership in a private school organization. They are not subject to audits, teacher qualification or other standards that apply to public schools. The bill WILL take money from public education, by taking $2 million in income tax revenue that would otherwise be split among all state services and send to private schools and students who leave public schools will mean a drop in public school funding. The bill will not prevent private schools from discriminating on account of disability or race of students.

Advertisement

This bill would go to any child from a family with income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level ($51,000 for a family of four, against an Arkansas median income of $48,000.) It would pay 80 percent of elementary and 90 percent of the state foundation amount in vouchers.

Parents should have a choice, sponsoring Rep. Ken Bragg said. Talk about a camel’s nose in the tent. Once that argument succeeds for 250 families, where will it end? In Florida, it’s up to $900 million a year going to private schools, Rep. David Tollett, a Republican and a school superintendent at Barton-Lexa, said in opposing the bill.

Advertisement

Arkansas has about 475 students in the existing voucher program. This will add 250 each receiving the $7,000 minimum school foundation aid. You could also count some 12,000 students who get that same state money to take to a “virtual charter school,” a money-making scheme that enriches the operators by giving them the same money given to schools with full faculties, gyms, cafeterias, buses, bands and all the rest.

The richest families in Arkansas, led by the Waltons, are pushing this legislation. They have been playing a long game for charters, vouchers, unlimited school district transfer for years, supported by using a PR arm they finance at the University of Arkansas. Their studies were cited today as positives for vouchers, but not the multiple studies showing negative academic results on vouchers in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana and Washington.

Rep. Jim Wooten noted that Bragg wouldn’t talk about the future growth of the program. “And I’ll tell you why,” Wooten said. “They’ll be coming back for $4 million, for $8 million.” He faulted the legislation for creating a new bureaucracy to manage the tax credit program that will fund vouchers.

Advertisement

Rep. Richard McGrew (R-Hot Springs) joined supporters of the bill after not voting on the first bill, one of eight critical votes. But 12 were peeled off the no votes on the first bill.T they included Rep. Joe Jett, who gave the bill the deciding vote to get out of his Revenue and Tax Committee yesterday and an aye on the floor today. The roll call will be posted here soon.

Today’s debate was only the latest round. The billionaires will be back at the next session and the next and the next for more to upend conventional public school education, particularly in the state’s largest cities.