The Little Rock City Board’s slowdown last night of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s sales tax increase plan reflects questions about the proposal naturally, all the more interesting because of sentiments in divergent communities.

Last night, Arkansas Community Organizations spoke against any sales tax increase, saying the time wasn’t right for an increase in a tax that hits poor people hardest while they still struggle with pandemic fallout. The proposal is to approve a one-cent sales tax, with no sunset. It would raise the existing tax rate by 5-8ths of a cent because a 3/8th-of-a-cent tax expires this year.

The letter from ACO is interesting on several points and not only because it comes from a group with many minority members, a community that supported the mayor heavily in 2018. As Lindsey Millar reported last night, one ACO objection was that the proposal to spend $2 million a year on housing wasn’t enough.

This is interesting because the mayor’s proposal to spend $2 million a year on housing and $4 million a year on daycare are a couple of points on which I’ve heard questions from business interests who normally back city sales tax campaigns. They don’t view these amounts as too little, but too much for undetailed proposals to take on social programs that have traditionally been the province of state and federal government. They also would take dollars away from conventional city spending on public infrastructure and public safety.

The 10-year plan to spend $180 million on parks and $50 million on the Zoo have also drawn questions from rich and poor alike, the Zoo most of all.

ACO and others, including city board members, want more details on the mayor’s stated intention to divide the half-billion expected in new operating income over 10 years this way:

Parks and Recreation, Golf and Fitness….…….34%;

Public Safety……………………………………12%;

Infrastructure……………………………………12%;

Zoo………………………………………………9%;

Early Childhood Education………………………8%;

Economic Development………………………….8%;

Information Technology…………………………6%

General Capital Improvements………….……….5%

Affordable Housing…………………………..…4%;

Neighborhood Programs……………….………..2%;

Said ACO:

We live in older neighborhoods. We have been paying taxes for decades, but many of us are still waiting to see significant improvements in our streets and other infrastructure. Money from the last sales tax was divided equally among wards rather than being distributed equitably according to need. Why should we continue to

wait for things we need AND support a tax that does not address urgent issues in our communities? Give us more specifics on what will be addressed in each category before placing the sales tax on the ballot. For most people in Little Rock golf and the zoo are not their number one concern. Hold well publicized meetings to gather input from community members on their priorities before patching together a tax increase. We think universal early education for Little Rock children is a real need and would be a great benefit to the whole city, but we have no idea how the 8% would be used. Give us a plan before you ask for a tax.

I’ve heard similar comments from people with deep pockets who normally foot the campaign cost for tax increases, but have been reluctant this go-round.

Sausage is being made. Meetings are being held to assure continued specific support for various directors’ favorite projects — from the animal shelter to a downtown ambassador program to a cosseted community center to port real estate acquisitions. This has a political downside — the appearance that the tax is a Christmas-tree grab bag as opposed to bedrock city governance.

The mayor is acting the role of a strong mayor, as he promised to do. But he faces simple democratic arithmetic — a minimum of five votes of the 10 directors are necessary to pass anything (with the mayor as tie-breaker) and, as was the case last night, eight votes to suspend rules to speed things along.

Another meeting is set next Tuesday.