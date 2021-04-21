There’s more dickering yet to be done, but Sen. Jason Rapert got approval from the Senate this afternoon to pursue SJR 14, a religious freedom amendment, as one of three amendments the legislature can refer to the ballot next year.

The amendment essentially allows people to use religion as a pretext for all manner of discrimination.

Advertisement

The Senate has sent to the House an amendment that allows the legislature to call itself into special session, a right currently reserved to the governor.

The House has sent to the Senate an amendment that would require a 60 percent vote for any amendments or initiated acts put on the ballot by the legislature or the people.

Advertisement

The two houses have to agree on a third amendment.