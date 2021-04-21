The Russellville School Board put Superintendent Mark Gotcher on administrative leave last night and will terminate his contract on June 30. It named Andrew Vining, retired Clinton superintendent, as interim school leader.

Advertisement

The decision followed an executive session (closed to the public) and so the explanation is so far not known. A statement was promised today.

The Russellville district has experienced pandemic-era divisions over in-school vs. remote learning and with continuing a mask mandate. A proposal to continue the mandate after the state mandate expired was defeated by the School Board at the end of March. I have no idea if these issues played a role in last night’s decision. The interim superintendent was on hand, which suggests the outcome was foreordained.

Advertisement

Social media comments on the Board action include many complaints about the lack of an explanation.