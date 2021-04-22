Governor Hutchinson was joined by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey today in proclaiming the excellent work of this legislature as evidenced by release of the revenue stabilization act, the budget bill for the year beginning July 1.

They were pleased as punch to announce the $5.8 billion budget for next year was about $50 million less than was budgeted this year (though this doesn’t include the Medicaid budget, mostly federally funded, and it is more than was actually spent, about $5.68 billion.)

They were even more pleased to say the state will end the year with a $600 million surplus, on top of a $700 million reserve fund.

The state was helped, of course, by an enormous infusion of federal COVID relief money and will be helped next year by the expectation of huge federal stimulus in the coming year. And there was the fact that Hutchinson refused to shut down business in Arkansas other states did (though that came with a cost in sickness and death. disproportionate to other states)

Bottom line, when the legislature returns in September after a summer recess, these worthies will be hungering to cut taxes. Hutchinson wants to cut the top marginal rate, a boon for millionaires yet again.

Might schools, prisons, public safety, health care, early childhood and other areas perhaps merit more spending?

Apparently not.

Hickey did mention a looming $100 million shortfall in the teacher health insurance program, a program that already exacts a punishing price from teachers that more than offsets modest pay raises. JSome of that $1.3 billion could be applied, couldn’t it?

The governor has a much more glorious spin on the legislature of course. You can watch it all on the video.