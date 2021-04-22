Governor Hutchinson held a news event this morning to tout the millionth COVID-19 shot in Arkansas.

Advertisement

He said Arkansas is doing well with about a third of the population (and 40 percent of those eligible) having received a shot. But he said the surplus dosage is growing.

Hutchinson pitched the state is doing well, though most measurements paint a different picture. The New York Times’ latest ranking, for example, shows Arkansas as ninth from the bottom among the states in percentage who’ve received at least one shot. It’s third from the bottom in the percentage of doses used.

Advertisement

Here’s the update on the daily numbers:

Advertisement

New cases since yesterday: 161

New deaths: 3

Active cases: Down 20, to 1,923

Hospitalizations reported at 171, down from 175 yesterday.

Advertisement

Vaccinations: No new number yet on shots given.

The daily update and guv quote: