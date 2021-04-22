A catchup on a couple of pieces of rare decent news from the Arkansas legislature:

On Wednesday, the Senate Education Committee turned back two pieces of legislation by Rep. Mary Bentley.

With six members present, voice votes defeated both, with Democratic members Joyce Elliott, Linda Chesterfield and Greg Leding in opposition. Five votes are needed to move a bill out of an eight-member committee.

The bills were HB 1701 to allow the teaching of creationism, something ruled unconstitutional in two Arkansas cases, and her HB 1749, a cruel measure to allow teachers to refuse to identify transgender students by their gender and name.

On creationism. Sen. James Sturch noted a teacher in his district was already injecting creationism in his classes, though it’s not part of the state biology standards. He said he thought that was a pretty good approach, to let students talk about the subject.

Several people spoke against the bill on misnaming students, including a teacher, a former principal and mental health counselors. You can watch testimony here, with moving accounts of the pain suffered by transgender children. You can also hear misleading testimony from Bentley and the Family Council about a case at a college in Ohio which remains in litigation.

It’s, of course, not over until it’s over. A rare gun win in committee this week — the defeat of a bill in committee to allow concealed carry guns in city and county buildings — later was reversed and approved in the House.

Sen. Missy Irvin, chair of the Education Committee, said she thought Wednesday’s meeting was the last regular meeting of the committee and it would meet again only to consider Senate bills with House amendments.

We can hope.

The ACLU’s Holly Dickson commented on defeat of HB 1749:

