A hurry-up completion of the legislative agenda has included passage of some junk, as you might expect.

The Senate this afternoon approved SB 627 by Sen. Trent Garner to “prohibit the propagation of divisive concepts.”

Advertisement

This is cookie-cutter right-wing junk tried first in New Hampshire, where it was roundly criticized as unconstitutional. Who will decide what’s divisive as opposed to legitimate disagreement? Trent Garner? His bill is particularly aimed at squelching talk of racism and sexism.

Austin Bailey wrote about this earlier. Trent Garner, who loves to talk about cancel culture and views hate crime law as thought policing, has proposed a bill to do some cancellation. Sen. Linda Chesterfield described it as a direct assault on free speech. Indeed, it’s a national Republican agenda, as noted here.

Advertisement

“The GOP is waging a two-front war on the First Amendment…GOP legislatures and governors are moving hard to vitiate the rights of protesters.”https://t.co/3ZOEC4Uo8g — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 22, 2021

With the legislature expected to recess Tuesday, the hope is this bill will die in the House.

And speaking of hope for bills that will die: Another would be a similar bill that is thinly veiled attempt to squelch discussions in school about racial discrimination, Rep. Mark Lowery’s HB 1761. It has passed the House, but if all goes well the Senate Education Committee won’t be able to take it up before recess.

Advertisement

I’ll let the ADL take the floor on this one: