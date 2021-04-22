Since the minority is rarely afforded much of a forum at the Arkansas legislature, I share this announcement of a rally in support of voting rights.

A little late, I’m sorry to say. Bills to make it harder to vote and to shift control of elections from elected officials to Republican-controlled appointed bodies are already flooding into the statute books. They include reduction of early voting opportunities; new barriers to absentee voting; new limits on the ability to correct minor errors in provisional ballots; the partisan takeover of county election responsibilities, and Republican-majority legislative investigatory powers.

So good for these folks who believe elected officials should be acting to encourage more voting, not making it harder and thus suppressing turnout. The announcement:

