A sports/recreation page item, but it’s in keeping with the earlier post today on the efforts to make Northwest Arkansas an inclusive place against the discriminatory actions of the Arkansas legislature:

With a bit of supplied emphasis.

BikeNWA and NWA Trailblazers are pleased to announce the inaugural Critical Mass Summit, a two-day event designed to engage underrepresented populations with a focus on all women* (cis and trans), including women of color and the non-binary community in the cycling and active transportation movement. Critical Mass Summit will take place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, 2021, with a mixture of virtual events and in-person experiences located throughout the region.

Designed to ignite relationships, diversify and grow the cycling and active transportation movement, Critical Mass Summit supports and empowers ethnically diverse women to work in the social change space in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding areas. The summit is intentionally focused on women who normally do not have the ability to participate in events, whether that is due to lack of income, access or opportunity. Driven by the needs of underrepresented individuals, the Critical Mass Summit team will work with participants to tailor the summit to address their needs and interests.

Attendees can expect a mixture of speakers and outdoor activities throughout the weekend, online and in-person. Summit attendees are not required to have a cycling background, but are encouraged to have an interest in the social change space, active transportation and/or cycling.

The two-day event will have both virtual and in-person components, intriguing speakers from in and outside the Northwest Arkansas community, along with activities for which all attendees may participate. Critical Mass will announce its speaker lineup, schedule of events and ticketing details in May.

*The Critical Mass Summit team is conscious of the ever-evolving language around gender and identity. The Summit team uses woman/en to refer to anyone who identifies as female, regardless of sex assigned at birth, gender expression or gender identity. The goal is to create a space that is inclusive, respectful and welcoming of the trans, cis, and non-binary communities.