If hospitalizations are a critical read on the COVID-19 pandemic, then the news is good today.

The Health Department reports 153 people hospitalized from the virus, down from 171 yesterday. Of those, 59 are in ICU and 23 on ventilators.

Other daily COVID stats:

New cases: 236

New deaths: 5

Active cases: Plus 37.

Vaccinations: Update not yet available, though it appears the number of doses shipped into the state in the last day was 50,000, well more, again, than we have been giving out daily.