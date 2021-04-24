The faculty and staff are restless at Arkansas Tech University.

They are grumbling in messages to me about President Robin Bowen. The reasons include budget cuts (without commensurate cuts in administrative pay), increasing health insurance premiums and plans for layoffs at the end of the budget year June 30.

Some faculty are reportedly calling for a no-confidence vote next week.

I’ve yet to hear back for requests for more information from faculty and administration, but a faculty satisfaction survey earlier this month showed a declining approval rating for the president, already trending dissatisfied last year (On a five-point scale, 1 is very dissatisfied; 2 is dissatisfied and 3 is neutral.)

Faculty and staff Senates met with Bowen April 9. The faculty minutes are not posted. But the draft staff minutes of the staff’s Q&A session reflect some of the messages I’ve received.

One complaint was about the delay in notifying staff who’ll be laid off June 30 as part of a $12 million budget cut from a restructuring announced last fall:

Why can’t those being laid off be notified sooner? Dr. Bowen stated that they want employees to remain employed as long as possible and be eligible for any openings on campus. She is concerned about disgruntled employees and referred to employees at a previous institution as the “walking dead” after they were notified they were being let go. They are following the guidelines set forth by the state, which is 30 days for staff members. It is different for faculty members because they listed the earlier date in their handbook. [Interim Vice President Walter] Branson shared that 30 days is sufficient as some employers only give two weeks’ notice and some just one day. All faculty members who will be laid off have already been notified.

The following question in the minutes is another sent to me:

Did anyone on the Executive Board take a cut of their salary to save jobs? Did anyone offer to? Branson said that that was not considered, as their salaries needed to remain competitive with those across the country and added that many of the executive committee members make less in comparison to those at other institutions in the state. He also shared that he makes a third less at ATU than at his former institution in Ohio.

A state university compensation survey in July 2020 put Bowen’s total compensation at $352,000.