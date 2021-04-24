It’s been three weeks since the cycling community called on industry and promoters to respond to anti-transgender laws in Arkansas. There have been many conversations since, but what is the sport’s establishment doing? My latest, for @outsidemagazine https://t.co/HdizNSrHGF — joelindsey (@joelindsey) April 23, 2021

More national attention to Arkansas’s leadership in legislation discriminating against transgender people, particularly children — an article in Outside by Joe Lindsey.

It begins:

Next January, cycling fans will converge on Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the World Cyclocross Championships and the rare chance to see some of the sport’s brightest stars, like Mathieu van der Poel and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, raceon U.S. soil. Ordinarily, you’d expect someone like Molly Cameron—an elite athlete, team manager, and well-known fixture in Portland, Oregon’s cyclocross scene—to be there. But she’ll skip it.Cameron is transgender, and in late March, Arkansas state legislators passed a trio of laws targeting trans people, including one that the ACLU’s Chase Strangio called the “most extreme anti-trans law” ever. That law, H.B. 1570, bans transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming medical care even with parental consent. Another forces transgender athletes in scholastic and intercollegiate sports to compete as the gender assigned tothem at birth. The third law, which lets medical providers deny nonemergency treatment to any patient if they have a moral or religious objection, isn’t explicitly anti-trans butis widely seen as such. To Cameron and other trans athletes I spoke with, the legislation sendsa clear signal: they’re distinctly unwelcome—and unsafe. The new laws also come just as northwestArkansas is establishing itself as a premier cycling tourism destination. In response, cyclists on social media called to move elite events like Cyclocross Worlds out of thestateor to boycott them—and other travel to the state—if organizers refused. The debate was intense, and it still might lead to a boycott. But there’s now cautious hope about the chance for a thoughtful conversation between advocates and the cycling industry about how to best support the vulnerable LGBTQ community, in both cycling and Arkansas. Whether that happens seems to hinge on one thing: how the cycling establishment responds.

The cycling industry in Arkansas, booming and almost singularly a product of a huge investment by two Walton grandsons, has already produced one response that I noted yesterday: A cycling event in Northwest Arkansas explicitly targeting transgender, non-binary and otherwise “underrepresented” people.

There may not be boycotts of scheduled events, such as the world championship in Fayetteville, the article notes. But it also notes the broad condemnation of Arkansas action. The Arkansas legislature doesn’t care; it is as proud of its discrimination against LGBTQ people as it is of denying medical autonomy to women, defying federal gun law and suppressing votes of minority communities.

But these actions talk to a larger world. They brand Arkansas for what it is, an unwelcome place except for those who hew to the “religion” of the likes of Jason Rapert, Bob Ballinger, Gary Stubblefield, Robin Lundstrum, Mary Bentley and other Trumpistas. They may believe it or not, but the image is not a pretty picture to a sizable number of people in the United States (where, incidentally, Joe Biden beat the sociopath by 7 million votes.)