News today. Headlines indicate Arkansas is good at passing vote suppression legislation (thus a protest rally at Capitol today), but not so good at getting shots (fear of unused vaccine at shot event in Fayetteville).

And then there’s the ongoing Twitter saga of the sexual assault victim at UA, not happy about the university’s settlement of a lawsuit brought by a student she accused of the assault.

Also from the outgoing UA student body president:

Also Sen. Tom Cotton continues to draw national attention for his racial ugliness:

Also

And here’s the daily COVID-19 summary.

Said the governor:

There are 64 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. The number of vaccine doses administered yesterday is significantly higher than last Sunday’s report. Let’s continue this increase in vaccinations into the rest of this week.

