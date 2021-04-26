I wrote back in January about a bill by Sen. Mark Johnson to hold the Arkansas Department of Transportation for spending 10s of millions on expanding freeways when a highway sales tax was limited to spending on four-lane highways.

He made a run at it today, but failed 9-17, with seven not voting and two voting present. Several senators seemed reluctant to pass something that would allow the legislature to override the vote of the people.

Advertisement

Johnson’s bill proposed to amend the Constitution — which he argued is allowed by a two-thirds vote on popularly approved amendments — to legalize money spent under Amendment 91 on the I-30 and I-630 widening projects and also allow such spending on the new permanent sales tax for highway spending.

Sen. Joyce Elliott questioned the bill coming up on the penultimate day of the session without a committee hearing. It was signed out of Sen. Jason Rapert’s committee, the same place where Rapert pitched a fit because the committee signed out Sen. Clarke Tucker’s bill to protect absentee votes.

Advertisement

Johnson contended he’d been trying for weeks to get on the committee agenda, but other matters took precedence.

This issue was complicated. First of all, lawsuits over the state’s illegal spending remain in court, with an order that the state repay money spent on the projects, and attorneys would have objected to wiping that slate clean after the fact.

Advertisement

But there was another, bigger wrinkle. There could have been significant broader consequences. Current Supreme Court precedent says the legislature cannot override the vote of the people on constitutional amendments. Johnson argued that this would be a good thing to have the ability to clear up unexpected problems. This bill could have been a test of that power.

But it gets better should the Johnson argument prevail. One popularly approved constitutional amendment requires a three-fourths vote to approve all appropriations and to impose new taxes. That presented a hurdler for Medicaid expansion, remember? Under this interpretation of the law, the legislature could override that amendment. Other amendments grant autonomy to the Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Those powers, too, could be changed.

The bill was sent to interim study.