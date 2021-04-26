Devonte Alle, 22, was fatally wounded Sunday and three others, including two small children, were wounded in a shooting at Cheatham Park at 1900 E. 6th Street.

Police have provided few details about what led to the shooting about 4:40 p.m. A report said Jordan McCarther, 23, and two children, girls aged three and four, also were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions weren’t released.

Other media reports have described this as a drive-by shooting, though the police incident report does not characterize it that way.

Cheatham Park is a small city park with playgrounds and picnic tables between Sixth and Capitol Avenue about two blocks west of the East Little Rock Community Center.