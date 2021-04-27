A surprise in the Senate this afternoon: The defeat of

SB 684 to freeze filing fees for candidates for political office at 2020 levels and make them a part of state law, a move to negate the Democratic Party’s effort to lower its filing fees for legislature.

It was close. Needing 18 votes, the bill got 15. A rare bipartisan defeat.

Garner didn’t exactly tell the truth about this bill. He didn’t mention our filing fees are among the highest in the country and while many states do set their own filing fees, rather than leaving it to the political parties, they are often nominal, or even no charge at all. Sen. Greg Leding gave a thorough explanation of what the filing fee situation actually is nationally and how unfair Garner’s bill would be.

Garner intended protection for incumbents and harm to Democrats. Perhaps because it was Garner, he couldn’t muster the usual reflexive Republican rubberstamp. So there’s that.