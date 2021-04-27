The new Census numbers show Arkansas’s population grew by 3.3 percent since the last Census, to 3.01 million.

A D-G report quoted the governor — “good sign for the future of Arkansas” — and the head of the state’s business lobby — “people are drawn to Arkansas.”

Well ….. The country as a whole grew at better than double Arkansas’s growth rate, 7.4 percent. California (that state Arkansas legislators keep insisting is cratering) grew by more than 6 percent. High-tax New York also bested Arkansas with a 4.2 percent growth rate.

We did better than neighbors in Missouri, Mississippi and Louisiana.