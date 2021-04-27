40/29 reports that Richard Barnett, the Gravett man arrested for invading Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, has been granted release from jail pending his trial.

Release comes with these restrictions:

Home detention

Location monitoring

Cannot possess firearms or other weapons

Passport revoked and not allowed to get a new one

No travel outside of a 50-mile area

No associating with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Barnett has been in custody since Jan. 8. He’s insisted his actions that day were benign and that an electric shock device he carried was without batteries. It has not been found.