The report at the governor’s weekly coronavirus briefing was mixed. A jump in cases against low testing and modest vaccination numbers. Some 700,000 doses of vaccine are in state reserve, with more en route this week.

But the number of new cases daily has remained flat since March 8. But, he said, “obviously we have a problem with vaccine hesitancy.”

He said the urgency of getting a vaccine has been diminished by falling case numbers. But he said the state was trying to come up with “unique ways” to encourage people to get shots. He urged employers to help, such as by providing time off to get shots and education on the benefits. He said he hoped doctors would pitch in and said the Health Department is working on getting shots in harder-to-reach places. He said he’d like to see clinics at malls, baseball games and schools.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said there’d been a “dramatic” increase in detection of variants of the virus in the state. And these findings are coming from testing a small number of sick people. The variants are more dangerous and are riskier for children. The more people who are not immunized the greater chance of a spread of the variants, he said. He said the J&J vaccine is safe and effective.

In other matters. Education Secretary Johnny Key said high schools would have proms this spring and other year-end activities at all schools, but with caution.