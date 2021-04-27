The House this afternoon approved HB 1957, a somewhat cleaned-up version of the gun sovereignty bill vetoed by the governor. The vote was 75-19, with one present.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Immediately after, Rep. Brandt Smith called for the override of SB 298, which gave rise to HB 1957. Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, who led the creation of HB 1957, spoke against the override saying the substitute bill protected law officers, federal funding of Game and Fish and made other important changes. But a vote on the override was delayed, likely to await Senate action on HB 1957.

On HB 1957, Wardlaw explained it as he did in committee this morning.

He was asked by Rep. Joy Springer why it was necessary. He said his constituents had expressed a lot of fear about what the Biden administration might do — including taxes on ammunition. “This was a way to protect Arkansas from that.” He said Biden had specifically threatened a ban on assault rifles. “We can have them if we want,” he said.

Remarkable quote from Wardlaw:

“Our constituents are scared to death, because of the campaign we just lived through a year ago, that they’re going to come after the one thing we hold dear and true in Arkansas, and that’s our guns…

There’s nothing I care about more, other than my family, God and Jesus, than my guns. I got three gun safes in my house slam full of ’em. My truck’s outside in the parking lot with my windows probably busted in ’cause it’s full of ’em, too.”

Rep. Ashley Hudson, a Little Rock Democrat, opposed the bill. It solves some problems, but she said it remains silent on who decides what federal laws are in conflict with the Arkansas Constitution. She said a similar law in Kansas had not protected two men in Kansas from federal felony calls. State and federal courts there said it was not the legislature’s place to interpret federal law.

People in Arkansas can’t be confident this law will protect them, she said. Constituents are put in jeopardy by believing they have defense from the law. Rep. Carol Dalby, a sponsor, insisted that the bill is guidance to law enforcement and not targeting individuals. It protects citizens, she said.

Rep. Vivian Flowers said her sheriff opposed the bill.

Rep. Jack Ladyman said voting for an illegal bill shouldn’t be a problem because states have passed laws legalizing marijuana, which is illegal on the federal level.

Wardlaw simply said local officials wouldn’t cooperate but doesn’t mandate non-enforcement of any federal law.