The House today is prepared to add SJR 14, a so-called religious freedom amendment, to two other constitutional amendments proposed earlier for the 2022 election ballot.

A vote was delayed by a computer glitch and the House recessed until 2 p.m. for it to be fixed. The amendment was expected to be approved by a wide margin.

UPDATE: As expected, it passed easily 75-19, with one voting present.

The measure would give constitutional protection to an existing statute and says the government could not put any burden on religion unless it could prove a compelling government interest. The Arkansas Constitution already has religious freedom protection, too.

As with gun bills, the advocates talk darkly of the possibility of future horribles. Rep. David Ray noted court rulings that have blocked some enforcement on church gatherings during the pandemic as an indication of the types of government action the amendment could guard against.

The amendment is also aimed at allowing infringement of rights using a religious pretext. It can be used to justify discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, not to mention sex and religion.

Republican Rep. Josh Miller said the amendment was “repetitive and redundant.” He said, “I’m tired of doing stuff that doesn’t matter.” He said it could someday protect a mosque blaring prayers on a loudspeaker next to a Baptist daycare.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, the House sponsor, said it was important to “enshrine” religious rights because nobody knew what the state or legislature or courts would “look like” in the future.

If people put it in the constitution, “it’s going to be there.”

The legislature earlier approved proposed amendments requiring a 60 percent vote for approval of constitutional amendments and initiated acts and to allow the legislature to call itself into special session, now a power solely given to the governor.