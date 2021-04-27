A regular correspondent sent me yesterday a photo of a directive to the Little Rock Police Department from chief Keith Humphrey on communication, facial hair, clothing, smoking, phone use and other matters of conduct on the police force.

Advertisement

As yet, I haven’t received a response from a request to the city for an official copy. I’m getting the usual city run-around on FOI requests in the Scott era.

With the photo of the memo came a photo of the chief, courtesy of Russ Racop’s blog, that was taken at his arrival Sunday at the shooting at a city park that left one dead and two children wounded. My correspondent, civic rabble-rouser Jimmie Cavin, was critical of the chief in light of his recent memo. He copied me on an email he sent the chief asking why he wasn’t following his new policy.

Advertisement

I’ve sent questions to the chief. No response as yet.

Advertisement

Cavin said he got no response either, but he did get from within the department a note Humphrey had distributed to the force.

UPDATE: I did hear back from the chief. He provided an updated version of the original memo and also gave me his response to criticism of his visit to a crime scene Sunday.

First, the new memo:’

Advertisement

His response to me on the Sunday outing: