A Senate committee has endorsed HB 1957, the compromise gun sovereignty bill that cleared the House earlier today.

The Senate will reconvene after midnight — to allow the required day on the desk — to consider final passage.

The House is also in recess until 12:01 a.m.

Presumably, the plan is for the Senate to approve the compromise bill, which has a small Senate amendment. Then the House would concur in the amendment to complete action. The House could then vote to sustain the veto of the Senate bill that was considered so flawed it required the compromise cobbled together last night and pushed through the House and Senate committee today.

The governor has indicated he would sign this bill, “extreme” though it is in declaring an intention not to cooperate with federal officials in enforcing federal gun laws.