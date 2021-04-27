Lots of attention on social media last night, boosted by Rachel Maddow, to a cameo played by U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman in a New York Times article about Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

After the House chamber was evacuated on Jan. 6, Mr. McCarthy retreated to his Capitol office with a colleague, Representative Bruce Westerman, Republican of Arkansas. When it became evident the rioters were breaking in, Mr. McCarthy’s security detail insisted he leave. But Mr. Westerman was left behind in Mr. McCarthy’s inner work area, he said in a recent interview.

For protection, Mr. Westerman said he commandeered a Civil War sword from an office display, barricaded himself in Mr. McCarthy’s private bathroom and waited out the siege while crouched on the toilet.