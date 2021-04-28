Little Rock police communications trainer resigns, accuses department of racism https://t.co/aDHepqzLzt — Nick Genty (@KATVNICK) April 28, 2021

Recommended: This report from KATV on a Black woman, Evaan Harris, who resigned from her job of four years at the Little Rock Police Department saying her complaints of racism had been swept under the rug.

Her account of a variety of remarks — from thoughtlessly insensitive to overtly poisonous — has the ring of authenticity. Might members of a majority white police force, heavily populated by people who refuse to live in the city they police, voice Trumpian sentiments with little regard for those who might hear them? Plausible. Listen in on the Arkansas legislature some time.

The department said it could not comment on a personnel matter. It could be that employees were reprimanded for stupid remarks. Personnel action short of suspension or firing is not discoverable under the Freedom of Information Act. It could be there are other issues related to this employee. Again, the law doesn’t allow discovery of records pertaining to an employee who leaves voluntarily.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey, a Black man, has been outspoken about improving communications and race relations both within the department and the community.