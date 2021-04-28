By
Max Brantley
On
9:31 am

Ask any Republican Arkansas legislator and they’ll tell you Joe Biden is coming for your guns.

And they’ll probably also tell you the Biden administration is passing out free copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’ book to illegal immigrants.

Both are lies, particularly the Kamala Harris lie and it has been energetically promoted by that lying liar, Sen. Tom Cotton, nominally from Arkansas, though you can’t tell it by where he spends his time. But they heard it on Fox and that’s good enough for them.

The Guardian tells the whole made-up story, including the resignation of a New York Post reporter over being forced to write the inaccurate story that set off reverberations in the Republican disinformation echo chamber.

And while we’re at it, here’s another Tom Cotton lie.

Cotton loves to rip Black women. Check his social media for a torrent of his bile against women of color.