Ask any Republican Arkansas legislator and they’ll tell you Joe Biden is coming for your guns.

And they’ll probably also tell you the Biden administration is passing out free copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’ book to illegal immigrants.

Both are lies, particularly the Kamala Harris lie and it has been energetically promoted by that lying liar, Sen. Tom Cotton, nominally from Arkansas, though you can’t tell it by where he spends his time. But they heard it on Fox and that’s good enough for them.

After Tom Cotton, Ronna McDaniel, and others pushed the original story:

“Long Beach city officials [said] that Harris’s book is not being handed out in welcome kits. A single copy of the book was donated during a citywide donation drive.”https://t.co/BNtoazdCo9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 27, 2021

The Guardian tells the whole made-up story, including the resignation of a New York Post reporter over being forced to write the inaccurate story that set off reverberations in the Republican disinformation echo chamber.

And while we’re at it, here’s another Tom Cotton lie.

Tom Cotton said Stacey Abrams “conveniently” started claiming, after MLB moved its All-Star Game, that she hadn’t wanted that. Except…MLB officials confirm she privately urged them not to do it. And she made multiple public anti-boycott statements too: https://t.co/xZl7v33ob1 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 23, 2021

Cotton loves to rip Black women. Check his social media for a torrent of his bile against women of color.