Just in, a campaign money solicitation from a woman who says she is running for governor of Arkansas.

In return for my money, she promises to:

Call out the radical left in Washington for their socialist agenda

Demand President Biden be held accountable for his border failure

Stand up for conservatives against the dangerous “cancel culture” of the left

She forgot to say she’ll protect our guns. And treat deadbeat tenants like dogshit. And punish the godless transgender. And give tax money to church schools. And secede from the Union as far as enforcing federal law is concerned. And teach creationism. And cancel talk in school of racial discrimination. And other, you know, governor kind of stuff.