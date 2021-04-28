New cases in the last 24 hours: 291.
New deaths: One.
Advertisement
New active cases: 64.
Hospitalizations: Up eight, to 165.
Advertisement
Vaccinations: A bit more than 18,000 shots administered.
Not good enough.
Update: the daily summary with governor’s quote:
“Today’s report shows lower active cases and fewer new cases compared to last week. Our vaccination efforts continue as we have doses of all three vaccines available in every county. These vaccines are safe, effective, and offer us the best path forward toward the end of this pandemic.”
Advertisement