40/29 reports that a University of Arkansas committee has recommended the removal of former Sen. J. William Fulbright’s name and statue from the College of Arts and Sciences.

The recommendation goes to Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz, who’ll decide next month. A name change also would require approval of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. The removal of Fulbright has been sought because of his opposition to civil rights.

40/29 reported also;

The committee suggested that the Fulbright statue could be moved to the University of Arkansas museum or elsewhere where it could be contextualized and teach about Fulbright’s legacy. The committee also recommended removing the name of Charles Brough from Brough Commons. Brough was governor in 1919 during the Elaine Massacre. He praised the white community and blamed Black people for the violence. He oversaw the process that sent Black men to prison and condemned twelve to death.

The UA received hundreds of comments pro and con received on the matter, including a threat from a wealthy UA donor to stop contributions if the name is removed.

I wonder if it was a coincidence that the decision came after the legislature went into recess. Might this be a teaching moment about divisive concepts that Trent Garner and Mark Lowery and them are so worried about?