Tom Fennell is the Little Rock architect and downtowner who’s been among the critics of 30 Crossing, the billion-dollar-plus concrete ditch the Arkansas Department of Transportation is blasting through the heart of Little Rock. It will further devastate neighborhoods plundered by the freeways, urban renewal and block-busting of yore.

His photo report on the Improve 30 Crossing website yesterday is telling. I’ve been avoiding the I-30 corridor since breakneck construction began (speeded up in hope of mooting pending lawsuits on a shoddy environmental assessment and illegal spending of tax money).

Avoidance is good advice for years to come. But be patient. Someday Cabot commuters can look to a 10-lane freeway to cut 1 to 3 minutes off their homeward commute. Many will be in autonomous-possible electric cars that former highway director Scott Bennett scoffed at not long before he left state employment for a fat job with one of the contractors on this monstrosity.